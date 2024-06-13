Doncaster care home in five figure pay-out after neglect and abuse of resident with dementia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster care home has agreed to a five-figure pay-out after a resident with dementia was left badly burned due to negligence by her carers.

An investigation found that a former resident at Ivy Court Care Home in Balby suffered severe burns when a boiling drink spilled onto her lap.

June Hinds was given a hot drink in a tippy cup with a lid which was placed on a table in front of her.

The victim made a noise that is usual for her when she requires assistance and when the staff member approached the cup was found to be in her lap, leaving her “severely burned.”

Linda Godden with mum June Hinds and Martin Kerry.

Earlier in the year she had also been given an overdose of another resident’s medication and had suffered multiple falls whilst in the care of Ivy Court.

Following the incident in April last year, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected the home, managed by Runwood Homes.

Inspectors identified breaches in safety and management regulations and found the facility required improvement.

The investigation highlighted several failures, including inadequate first aid response and poor recognition of non-verbal signs of distress.

Ivy Court care home has made a five figure pay-out over the injuries caused to a former resident.

Consequently, Runwood Homes has implemented several corrective measures.

These include enhanced first aid training, better incident documentation and resident observations, and clearer communication with health professionals and family members.

The incident also prompted wider reviews of health and emergency response processes within Doncaster.

Runwood Homes has since apologised to the resident’s family and reached an out of court settlement.

Linda Godden, the daughter of the former resident, says: “Although the compensation acknowledges the neglect my mother suffered, she is no longer the same person she was before the accident. It breaks my heart that I trusted the care home staff to look after her and they failed her.

"I don’t want any other family to go through what we’ve been through. I feel extremely upset that I couldn’t protect my mum.”

Katrina Elsey of law firm Switalskis acted on behalf of the family.

Katrina says: “Our role is to protect vulnerable individuals and ensure victims’ voices are heard. It’s rarely an easy decision for families to make when placing their parents within a home. And when they do make that decision, they expect that their vulnerable relative is being cared for properly.

"Unfortunately, in this case our client was not being cared for properly. First aid wasn’t carried out at the point of the incident and by the time the care staff took my client to her room the heat had already caused damage.

"We’re pleased the home admitted liability and agreed to settle the case which has been extremely distressing for my client and her family.”

For World Elder Abuse Day (WEAAD), taking place on 15 June, Switalskis is calling for care sector organisations and the wider public to pledge to help reduce abuse of older vulnerable people.

Katrina says: “This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding vulnerable older people. Elder abuse affects one in six people over 60. Mental impairments, such as dementia, can increase the risks of an elderly person experiencing abuse and not receiving the care they deserve. It can often lead to severe physical and psychological harm.

“It’s crucial for organisations and the public to work together to prevent such abuse happening time and time again.”

Last year, a spokesperson at Runwood Homes said: “The recent accident at Ivy Court was regrettable and distressing for all involved. Our thoughts remain with those affected by this unfortunate event, and we extend our sincerest sympathies to them and their families during this challenging time.