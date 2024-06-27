Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster care home chef has gone through to the finals of Anchor’s – England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for older people – Chef of the Year competition.

Chefs from Anchor’s 120 care homes took part in the competition by submitting a three-course menu - starter, main course, and dessert.

Melissa Marhsall, a Chef Manager at Anchor’s Hatfield House care home on Crookes Broom Avenue, entered with a starter dish of tomato soup with cheese and herb dumplings, a main course of Tuscan chicken, pomegranate coleslaw, smoked paprika potatoes and homemade garlic butter flat bread and a dessert of sticky date pudding and date caramel sauce.

The judges looked at the nutritional value of the meals, use of sustainable/home grown/local ingredients, food waste and how residents have been involved in choosing the menu.

Melissa Marhsall, a Chef Manager at Anchor’s Hatfield House care home.

Melissa, who has been at Anchor’s Hatfield House for six years, now joins the three other finalists to see who will be crowned this year’s Anchor Chef of the Year. The finalists will face the heat in the kitchens of Leeds Catering College on Thursday 4 July when they prepare their menus for the judges.

Tanya Burnett, Manager at Anchor’s Hatfield House care home, said: “We’re all so happy for Melissa, it’s honestly the least she deserves. Her recipes are truly delightful and a big hit with our residents too. Everyone here at Anchor’s Hatfield House care home loves her sticky date pudding and I bet the judges did too!”

Melissa is delighted to be in the final, saying: “It’s insane, I didn’t expect it. I’m extremely nervous looking at the competition, but I’m also very excited.

On why she picked her three-course menu, Melissa added: “They have each developed into some of my favourite dishes. I didn’t want to make something posh for the sake of it. I wanted to ensure it was something our residents appreciate.”

Mealtimes are an important part of daily life in Anchor care homes. Good quality home cooked food is central to ensuring residents have a positive experience.

Anchor is always on the lookout for chefs who want to make tasty and nutritious food for residents at its 120 care homes. To learn more about working for Anchor and to view current vacancies visit anchor.org.uk/careers.