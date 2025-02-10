Doncaster care home celebrates two milestone birthdays as Annie and Joan hit 80 and 90

Residents at a Doncaster care home were treated to a series of special commemorations last month as two of their cherished residents celebrated milestone birthdays.

Armthorpe’s Rose House Care Home, part of the Runwood Homes Group, saw Anne turn 80 on January 8, while Joan reached the remarkable age of 90 on January 14.

Anne’s special day was filled with relaxation and pampering, courtesy of Rose House’s dedicated Lifestyle Coordinator, Louise.

The morning was spent in the home’s salon, where Anne enjoyed a luxurious hair and nail treatment. She was also treated to chocolates and a refreshing glass of non-alcoholic fizz.

The birthday girls - Anne and Joan.

Just a few days later, Joan’s 90th birthday was celebrated with family members gathering in the café bar, while fellow residents joined in the festivities in the dayroom, enjoying a delicious birthday cake.

For birthdays at Rose House, Louise, the home’s Lifestyle Coordinator, ensures every resident feels special on their big day. Rooms are decorated with balloons and banners, and employees sign birthday cards.

“We believe that celebrating our residents’ birthdays, not just the milestones but every single one, is essential,” said Louise.

“Recognising these special moments helps to enhance the caregiving experience and fosters a sense of belonging and well-being within our community.”