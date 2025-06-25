Doncaster care home celebrates its 40th anniversary

A Doncaster care home has marked its 40th anniversary with celebrations and a visit from the city’s Civic Mayor.

The Old Rectory Nursing Home in Armthorpe marked the occasion with visits from previous staff and past and present relatives of residents.

Coun Tim Needham, Doncaster’s Civic Mayor, was also in attendance and revealed that his own grandmother was a resident 25 years ago.

Guest speakers spoke warm and caring words of praise for all of the staff at The Old Rectory and how they were made to feel like one big family through the support of their loved ones and towards their family, relatives and friends.

Clinical lead nurse, Lorraine Addis, shared her experience of working at the home. stating: "To work in end-of-life care is to walk beside people in one of the most vulnerable, sacred parts of life. It is a privilege every single day to work in a place where dignity, comfort and compassion is our foundation.”

Registered Manager, Alex Morton, shared his journey into nursing spanning over 13 years working as part of the NHS and private sector before joining The Old Rectory Nursing Home in September 2023 as the new registered manager after qualifying as a nurse in the same year going on to say: "I am greatly thankful to the exceptional team that surrounds me, the nurses, healthcare assistants, kitchen staff, housekeepers, activity coordinator, maintenance, and our front-of-house manager.

“Your support has not only made my transition into this role possible but profoundly rewarding.”

Alex went on to share some incredible achievements "firsts" for The Old Rectory Nursing Home including:

In 2019, The Old Rectory Nursing Home became the first nursing home in Doncaster to achieve the Gold Standards Framework Gold Halmark Award, in recognition of its commitment to providing a high standard of palliative and end of life care.

In 2023, The Old Rectory Nursing Home was recognised again by the Gold Standards Framework and was presented with the Platinum Hallmark Award in end of life and palliative care, demonstrating an embedded commitment from all departments and staff to ensure patients received the highest standards of end of life and palliative care.

In early 2024, The Old Rectory Nursing Home was recognised again by the Palliative Care Awards and was awarded the 2024 Nursing Home Provider Palliative Care Award.

In late 2024, The Old Rectory Nursing Home went on to achieve the Great British Care Award for the Care Home Team Regional Category.

2025 for the first time in The Old Rectory Nursing Home's history welcomed its first nursing students and was recognised as a training home to shape the next generation of nursing professionals.

June 2025, The Old Rectory Nursing Home was nominated and confirmed finalists for four prestigious awards with two nominations for the Dementia in Care Awards and two nominations for the Palliative Care Awards.

Alex went on to say: "These achievements have solidified our reputation not only in Doncaster but across the wider care sector.

"I have no doubt that Doreen and Harry, our visionary founders, would be immensely proud of what their legacy has become.

"Of course, none of these achievements are due to a single manager alone. They belong to the team. A family. Every accolade, every success has been earned through the efforts of our remarkable staff".

Towards the end of the celebrations, everyone present took the time to remember residents and staff who had sadly passed and celebrated their lives including members of staff who are no longer with the service but had dedicated over 30 years of long continuous service to residents and staff.

Alex Morton closed the celebrations stating: "I may not know exactly what the future holds, but what I do know with absolute certainty is that The Old Rectory Nursing Home will continue to be a shining example of nursing and palliative care in our community and beyond. We will continue to lead with kindness, compassion, and integrity in everything we do".