Doncaster cancer survivor gives back to NHS after gruelling battle

For one Doncaster resident, cancer has touched nearly every part of life – and now she’s giving back to those who have helped her in her gruelling battle.

After losing both parents, a sister, and several close relatives to cancer, it became a deeply personal journey for Andrea Butcher in 2017 when she was diagnosed herself with stage four bowel cancer that had spread to her liver and lung.

What followed was a gruelling period of treatment and surgery, supported by the incredible teams at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) and the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Against the odds, Andrea was officially given the all-clear and discharged in 2024.

Speaking about her experience, Andrea shared: “It was such a relief and an amazing feeling to be given the all clear. The nurses and doctors were amazing – I was so well looked after both during chemotherapy and surgery.”

Andrea’s professional background has deep roots in the NHS with her last role being the Commissioner for Mental Health and Learning Disability services in Doncaster.

Andrea also worked at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and has seen care delivery first-hand.

Now working as a director at The People Focused Group—a Doncaster-based community peer support organisation, Andrea continues to dedicate her time to helping others through shared experience and resilience.

About her work, Andrea said: “As a peer support organisation we are people helping people from all walks of life. We provide a service that offers support through all of life’s challenges.

"We always say that mental health doesn’t travel alone which is why we offer support with physical health as well.”

In 2023, Andrea’s Co-Director, Kelly Thornhill, was also diagnosed with breast cancer. After surgery and treatment, Kelly is now cancer-free, and continues her work supporting the community.

Andrea said: “Many of our peer volunteers and service users have also faced cancer diagnoses. They are true warriors—still standing, still giving, still serving others. They’re the definition of cancer champions.”

This shared strength has inspired Andrea to give back to the NHS in a bold way: by taking part in a charity abseil, which was held on the site of DBTH – where they received life-saving care.

“I think that’s why it felt so important and poignant for us to take part in this fundraising.

"Fundamentally, the People Focussed Group is about a supportive community and doing something meaningful together felt like the perfect way to use our values to give something back to a cause close to all of us.”

Speaking about her decision to take part in the abseil, Andrea said: “When we saw the event advertised, we knew we had to get involved. It felt incredibly meaningful to take on this challenge from the hospital that played such a huge role in my recovery.

“We put together a team to raise money for the Trust, with all proceeds going towards vital cancer equipment. The response has been incredibly moving with an outpouring of support.”

“I’m truly grateful to everyone who’s donated to the fundraising page. I was surprised and honoured to be asked to share my story. I hope it inspires others—whether they’re living with cancer or supporting someone who is—to keep fighting and keep believing.”

“Through courage, compassion, and community spirit, the charity abseil was more than just a fundraiser—it’s a tribute to survival and a powerful reminder of the impact of the NHS and the strength of those it serves.”

The abseil took place in March, with 35 fundraisers descending over 160 feet from a twin crane at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Reflecting on her experience of the abseil, Andrea said: “It was utterly exhilarating. I was frightened all the way through but I absolutely loved it and I would recommend it to anyone.

“I felt bolstered by the fact that we had so many representatives of the People Focussed Group taking part and family and friends to cheer us all on. Some of us were quite scared of heights but we were there for each other.”

In total, Andrea and her group raised over £1000 for the cause which will be invested into improving services for cancer patients. DBTH Charity supports the Trust to purchase additional items, create new inviting areas or to enhance existing spaces to improve the overall experience patients have during their treatment.

In the Chatsfield Suite, where Andrea was cared for, charitable donations have previously funded a new, comfortable and homely treatment area; a patient garden with serene foliage and seating so patients can undergo their chemotherapy treatment outside if they wish to; a family room which provides a non-clinical and inviting setting for conversations with loved-ones; and entertainment facilities such as televisions which help patients to pass the time during lengthy treatments.