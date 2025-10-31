Doncaster cancer charity completes gruelling John O'Groats-Land's End challenge

Volunteers from a Doncaster based cancer charity have today made history after completing a world first challenge by pulling a 1-ton field gun over 1,000 miles down the length of the country from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

This feat of strength and endurance has been co-ordinated by Doncaster-based Military vs Cancer with the aim of raising £150,000 to alleviate the effects of cancer for military personnel past and present, as well as for their immediate families.

Having set off from John O’Groats at the tip of Scotland, on 1 September, the team arrived at Lands’ End on Friday 31 October at 12:00pm; a feat they completed in 45 days.

Each day, there was a 20 strong team of military, veterans, volunteers and celebrities pulling the gun weighing 1,000 kg (the equivalent to a full-grown male giraffe) between 20 and 25-miles.

As it moved down the country, it is estimated over 1,300 volunteers were involved in the challenge.

The pull demanded everything from those taking part as they pushed through for up to 10 hours a day, burning more than 6,000 calories, while battling blisters, sore muscles, fatigue, traffic, unpredictable weather and sleepless nights.

David Bathgate, 56, CEO of Military vs Cancer who came up with the idea and took part in the full challenge, said: “I am exhausted, but so proud of everyone from around the UK who has not only got involved with the pull, but also come out to show support for us.

“The whole challenge has been really strenuous, but completely worth it for the money we have raised to help those affected by cancer within the Armed Forces community, whether serving, veterans, or their families.

“Military vs Cancer is dedicated to providing direct support to those who need it most, and this event is about showing what can be achieved when people come together with determination and purpose.”

David added; “Completing this challenge wouldn’t have been possible without the support of thousands of volunteers, companies and members of the public who are donating to the charity.”

The money raised will be going towards nursing care; travel costs for treatment; home adaptations; respite breaks; special experiences, especially for those with a terminal diagnosis; and peer group support.

“Every donation makes a difference,” he added.

Throughout the entire challenge, there was support from communities, towns, villages and cities across the country, with the World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman, coming out to give his support for the challenge in Alness.

Military personnel were also at the finish; drummers, RAF, Army and veterans with flags, formed a ceremonial escort to guide the team in as they crossed the line.

Mark Barnes, a trustee of Military vs Cancer who served from 1988 to 1996 as a weapons engineer, also joined the challenge.

He said: “This is a cause very close to my heart. My daughter was diagnosed with cancer at 16, so I know first-hand how important it is to receive support from charities. With my own military background, and my son having served as submariner for nearly nine years, it means even more to me.”

About taking part in the challenge, he added: “What an incredible experience. Nothing prepares you for how heavy that gun is – it was really tough to get moving, and I felt every bump and gradient the road offers up.

“It has meant so much to represent the military on this challenge and to personally be a small part of this epic achievement, which I’m sure will not only be remembered for the enormity of the challenge, but also for the money it raises to help military families around the UK deal with their battle with cancer.”

Although not being verified as a World Record, organisers believe this to be the first time a 1-ton field gun has been pulled the entire length of the country.

To support the challenge, people can donate via the official Crowdfunder page: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/field-gun-pull-2025