Doncaster canal lock works will be done "as quickly as possible"

Works to repair a Doncaster canal lock will be done “as quickly as possible,” bosses have said, amid fears of pollution and road congestion.

The Canal and River Trust has issued a notice of plans to close Sykehouse Lock, on the New Junction Canal near Thorne from November 3 to December 19 for bottom and top gate repairs.

The Inland Waterways Association (IWA) says the six-week closure is excessive and disregards the impact on navigation and local businesses.

But the CRT has hit back and says the repairs are necessary to protect the route for the future.

A spokesperson for Canal & River Trust said: “Our charity recognises the benefits of waterborne freight and is constantly raising funds so that we can carry out important works such as those at Sykehouse Lock – a substantial project which has been consulted on over many months.

“We’ll do the works as quickly as possible, but it is important that the team have the time so that they can get the work done as efficiently, thoroughly, and safely as possible.

"We don’t think anyone will disagree with that sentiment as the team work hard to deliver a project that helps improve the resilience of this freight route for years to come.”

The IWT says the closure will bring nearly 100 extra lorries to the area’s roads each week, causing pollution and congestion and says the impact on navigation users, particularly commercial freight, will be substantial.

The route is used by Casper River and Canal Freight, and Mainmast (Exol Oil).

The IWT says between the two companies, one barge load of oil (400 tonnes), two 300 tonne barge loads of scrap, and one 100 tonne load of cement per week are transported through the lock.

This adds up to 1,100 tonnes per week, and the closure puts the equivalent of 88 25-ton lorry journeys per week back on road, adding to congestion and pollution in the local area, the IWA has said.

David Lowe, IWA Freight group said “To maximise the benefits of freight on the waterways the infrastructure needs to be available, and maintenance on key traffic routes carried out as efficiently as possible.”