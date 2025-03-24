Doncaster Caged Steel boss appointed joint chairman of city football club

A Doncaster businessman who runs the city’s Caged Steel mixed martial arts set-up has been appointed joint chairman of a local football club.

Dominic Gibbs has been appointed new joint chairman of Yorkshire Main FC.

The Edlington-based club plays in the Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division North and a spokesperson described the appointment as “an exciting new chapter for the club.”

Mr Gibbs will be joining the club alongside Matthew Wynne, who has been at the club for 20 years, serving as chairman for the last eight years.

A spokesperson said: “Together, they will work to drive the club's growth, enhance its facilities, and support the development of players both on and off the field.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dominic to the Yorkshire Main Football Club family," said Mr Wynne.

"His experience and dedication to community, sports and business will be invaluable in helping us grow the club and create more opportunities for local players to thrive.

"Together, we are focused on building a club that both the players and the fans can be proud of."

Mr Gibbs added, "I’m honoured to be joining Yorkshire Main Football Club in its 100th year. The club has a strong foundation, and I look forward to working closely with the team, the supporters, and the community to continue the growth and success of the club."