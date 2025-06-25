Doncaster cafe to celebrate first anniversary of takeover this weekend

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 10:59 BST

A popular Doncaster cafe will mark its first anniversary under new ownership this weekend.

Dixie’s Cafe in Sprotbrough will celebrate the milestone on Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm – with refreshments on arrival for customers, a free raffle and cakes.

Lisa and Jason Jones took over the cafe in Sprotbrough Road on June 28 last year.

Said Lisa: “We have had an amazing welcome from all – both from our new and loyal regular customers with amazing feedback.

Dixie's Cafe is marking its first anniversary under new owners this weekend.

"We have worked extremely hard to maintain a high standard of food and customer service and are very proud to achieve our five star food rating.

"It is with thanks to our amazing staff and a team effort that we have successfully completed our first year and here’s to many more to come.

There will be a cake cutting and speech, as well as a memory wall.

Added Lisa: “Bring your friends, family and smiles - let's make more great memories together!”

