Doncaster cafe to celebrate first anniversary of takeover this weekend
Dixie’s Cafe in Sprotbrough will celebrate the milestone on Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm – with refreshments on arrival for customers, a free raffle and cakes.
Lisa and Jason Jones took over the cafe in Sprotbrough Road on June 28 last year.
Said Lisa: “We have had an amazing welcome from all – both from our new and loyal regular customers with amazing feedback.
"We have worked extremely hard to maintain a high standard of food and customer service and are very proud to achieve our five star food rating.
"It is with thanks to our amazing staff and a team effort that we have successfully completed our first year and here’s to many more to come.
There will be a cake cutting and speech, as well as a memory wall.
Added Lisa: “Bring your friends, family and smiles - let's make more great memories together!”
