Doncaster cafe to celebrate first anniversary of takeover this weekend

A popular Doncaster cafe will mark its first anniversary under new ownership this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dixie’s Cafe in Sprotbrough will celebrate the milestone on Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm – with refreshments on arrival for customers, a free raffle and cakes.

Lisa and Jason Jones took over the cafe in Sprotbrough Road on June 28 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Lisa: “We have had an amazing welcome from all – both from our new and loyal regular customers with amazing feedback.

Dixie's Cafe is marking its first anniversary under new owners this weekend.

"We have worked extremely hard to maintain a high standard of food and customer service and are very proud to achieve our five star food rating.

"It is with thanks to our amazing staff and a team effort that we have successfully completed our first year and here’s to many more to come.

There will be a cake cutting and speech, as well as a memory wall.

Added Lisa: “Bring your friends, family and smiles - let's make more great memories together!”