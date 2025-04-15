Doncaster cafe and contents put up for sale by owner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster cafe has been put up for sale by its owner – with the fully furnished business complete with kitchen equipment up for grabs.

Hunters Kitchen in Thorne is “sadly” been advertised for sale and a spokesperson for the business, which is based in Miller Lane, said: “The cafe will come fully furnished including commercial fryers. a commercial griddle, bain marie and commercial fridge and freezer.”

“The cafe has just undergone a refurb, including a new ceiling installed with cloud lighting and all new hard wearing flooring.

“The business has an excellent turnover of customers from passing trade to Just Eat and even covers surrounding villages including Moorends, Hatfield and Stainforth.

Hunters Kitchen in Thorne has been put up for sale. (Photo: Hunters Kitchen).

“Out of hours viewing is more than welcome.” The Facebook advertisement added: “Please note - genuine reason for sale to allow me time to focus on other businesses.”

Anyone interested in taking over or wanting further details should contact 07816160067.