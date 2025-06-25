Doncaster businesswoman wins leadership award

Businesswoman and proud owner of swim school Puddle Ducks Doncaster & South Humberside, Nicola Codd, is thrilled to have won the Puddle Ducks award for leading a strong team.

The award was presented to Nicola at the Puddle Ducks annual conference earlier this year and is testament to her hard work and dedication.

It recognised her commitment to running Puddle Ducks Doncaster & South Humberside for more than 11 years, building a strong team and providing award winning swimming lessons to families across the area.

In her time at the swim school, and particularly over the last 12 months, Nicola has been praised for the impact she has had, encouraging her team to participate and contribute to the growth of the business.

Nicola Codd (right) and Puddle Ducks’ Franchise Manager Sarah Greaterix.

Commenting on Nicola’s success, Puddle Ducks’ Franchise Manager Sarah Greaterix said: “It was an honour to present Nicola with this award. As a leader she has really focussed on her personal development.

“She continues to have coaching which challenges her to look at things differently and push her team to work in new ways. She is always open to trying something new and this in turn benefits the whole business”.

Adding to this, Nicola commented: “I am so thrilled to have won this award. It’s an honour to receive recognition for my personal development but also that of my team who I am incredibly proud of.”

To find out more about Puddle Ducks Doncaster & South Humberside, and the swimming lessons they provide across the area, please call 01302 578001or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/doncaster-south-humberside