Doncaster builder hosts new YouTube channel after nation’s love for DIY is rekindled

Renovate Innovate chronicles the DIY and upcycling projects of Andy Robinson, a Doncaster-based builder with over 20 years of experience.

The channel’s first affiliate partnership is with Doncaster based wholesaler Centurion.

As part of the partnership, Centurion features a special QR code on packaging, linking thousands of customers directly to the channel.

Andy shows us how it should be done

‘How To DIY’ was one of 2020’s most searched terms on Google, with thousands looking for ideas and tips to help renovate their homes during lockdowns.

Viewers of Renovate Innovate will get to see high quality videos of DIY projects like upcycling lamps, making pallet tables and even converting a delivery van into a camper van.

The programme is aimed at professional tradespeople and home DIY-ers.

Doncaster builder Andy Robinson

Host Andy said: “Brits are taking on more adventurous projects right now.

"With many people home working, we’ll even be taking on a container conversion into a garden hideaway, coming soon to the channel.”

He added: “The trend for home renovations shows no sign of stopping, with research showing how over half of Brits (51 per cent) find DIY therapeutic during difficult times.

"Our camper van renovation has been viewed hundreds of times already, as so many viewers dream of the freedom of owning their own right now.

“Our homes are doubling up as our office and safe haven, as well as a place for creative projects.

"Lockdowns inspired us again to DIY, with many of us finally getting around to fixing ‘those jobs' that have needed doing for years.

“The UK DIY market is worth billions and it’s growing as we’re all at home more now.

"We wanted to create a channel with easy how to’s as well as more challenging projects using recycled materials you might have at home.”

Renovate Innovate will publish regular news and how to videos on the latest tools and products, as well as expert guidance.

Renovate Innovate is also looking for brand collaborations, please contact [email protected].

