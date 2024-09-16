Doncaster brothers who saved lives while volunteering are honoured by MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of dedicated Doncaster brothers who each saved the life of a person while out on volunteer patrols have been praised and honoured by a city MP.

Mark and Shaun Longthorne have both been recognised for bravery by the Royal Humane Society – and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband has added his praise for the pair when he met with representatives from The Angling Trust and Doncaster and District Angling Association.

The pair both keen anglers as well as volunteer bailiffs both separately went above and beyond and potentially placed themselves in danger but disregarded this to save two fellow Doncastrians.

Mark, who is an Angling Trust volunteer bailiff, whilst out on a routine patrol, spotted a male, face down in the River Don.

Ed Miliband presented brothers Mark and Shaun with their Royal Humane Society awards.

He took it upon himself to wade into the river on seeing the man and held his upper body out of the water until the emergency services arrived.

The man was admitted to hospital for observations once the police and paramedics arrived.

This area of the River Don is well known for flash floods which only increased the risks involved.

Shaun, who is a bailiff for Doncaster and District Angling Association, was out on a routine patrol one evening and noticed a man sat on the top of a bridge with his feet hanging over the railing above the railways line some 100ft below.

Shaun contacted South Yorkshire Police and then approached the man, speaking to him whilst managing to close the distance between them.

During their brief conversation, the man suddenly stood and lunged forward.

Shaun was fortunately close enough to grab him, preventing his fall and possible death and then wrestled the man back over the railings and managed to keep him safe until police officers arrived.

The Angling Trust nominated Mark and Shaun for Royal Humane Society Awards, and both were granted their deserved recognition.

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North said: “It was an honour to meet Shaun and Mark Longthorne and present them with their Royal Humane Society awards.

“Shaun and Mark acted in a truly heroic way, with great selflessness and bravery. Their awards are thoroughly deserved.

“I was also very impressed to hear of the excellent work that the Angling Trust and Doncaster and District Angling Association on a whole range of issues.”

Praising the bravery of the Longthorne brothers, Kevin Woodcock, Regional Enforcement Support Manager for the Angling Trust said: “There are anglers and there are bailiffs, but it's rare to find those who are both and who also happen to be brothers that have gone above and beyond, putting themselves in harm's way to save the lives of others.

“Knowing them both personally as Voluntary Bailiffs, it was my pleasure to nominate Mark and Shaun.”