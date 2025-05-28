Doncaster Britain's Got Talent star reveals exciting transformation for debut single

A Doncaster Britain’s Got Talent star and renowned wedding violinist has unveiled a striking new look and musical direction as she unveils her debut single.

Alexandra Parker has rebranded herself as Lexxie for the new project – and her debut disc Awakening will be released later this week.

After dazzling audiences for over two decades as Alexandra The Violinist, gracing stages from BGT to luxury weddings and VIP events across the UK, Alexandra has emergeed in 2025 with a bold new identity and sound.

She describes Awakening as “a genre-defying, cinematic journey that promises to captivate listeners and redefine what modern violin music can be.”

She said: “Awakening is not just a track – it’s a statement.

"Fusing world, chillout, and electronic elements with a hypnotic Arabic flair, it is the sonic embodiment of transformation.”

Inspired by a year of manifestation, spiritual exploration, and creative reinvention, Awakening invites listeners to experience music as both a celebration and a meditation—a soundtrack for breaking boundaries and embracing new beginnings.

Known for creating unforgettable atmospheres at weddings and events, Lexxie now channels her signature emotional depth and performance energy into original music.

Awakening was composed by Lexxie and brought to life in collaboration with producer Kenny, layering lush violin melodies over pulsating beats and immersive soundscapes.

She added: “The result is a track that feels equally at home in an Ibiza sunset set, a late-night radio show, or a cinematic montage.”

With over 20 years of professional experience, including appearances on Sky Living, BBC3, and collaborations with leading UK venues, Lexxie’s journey has always been about connection between genres, cultures, and people.

Her new project is a leap of faith and a testament to the power of following intuition.

Awakening is the first in a series of releases that will showcase her evolution from acclaimed wedding violinist to visionary composer and collaborator.

Lexxie’s debut arrives at a time when audiences crave authenticity, emotion, and something truly different.

"Awakening is for those who want music that transports them – listeners who love the boundary-blurring sounds of Nitin Sawhney, Anoushka Shankar, Bonobo, and Café del Mar, but are ready for a fresh voice and vision.”

Listen to Awakening from Friday 30 May at 9:27am on Spotify.