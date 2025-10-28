Doncaster brass band crowned champions at prestigious music contest

Members of a Doncaster brass band are celebrating success after being crowned champions in a prestigious music contest.

Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band were named Second Section Champions at the Leicestershire Brass Band Association contest.

Solo cornet player Joe Clabour was also awarded best soloist while Esme Marshall got the youngest player award.

Brass banding website 4 Bars Rest said: “There was a fine victory for Hatfield and Askern Colliery in the Second Section, as they took the honours with an evocative performance of Eric Ball's classic 'Resurgam' led by Vicki Kennedy.

“It saw the Yorkshire band claim the Bardon Broadstock Shield and £250 first prize, with their solo cornet player Joe Clabour deservedly taking the 'Best Instrumentalist' award and Esme Marshall, the 'Youngest Player' accolade.”

Second place went to Ratby Co-operative Mid Band, with Towcester Studio claiming third.

LBBA secretary Adam Whittle said: "With a successful, but long day of contesting now behind us, all that's left to say is — thank you!”