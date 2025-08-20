Doncaster boy, 6, devoting summer to cancer fundraising smashes target
A big-hearted Doncaster youngster devoting the school summer holiday to raising funds to help young people with cancer has smashed his target ahead of schedule – and is keeping going to raise even more money.
Six-year-old Harris Ward of Intake was inspired to take part in the challenge for Young Lives vs Cancer – and urged members of the public to support him in his efforts.
Doing a mile a day throughout August, Harris has innundated with donations and completed his challenge in 19 days by doing 33 miles.
But he is now carrying on to raise even more money – setting a new target of £1,000.
You can donate to his fundraiser HERE
Proud mum Kelly said: “This beautiful boy of mine never fails to amaze me – if anyone would like to sponsor him I would be forever grateful – and of course it’s such a good cause.”