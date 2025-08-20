Doncaster boy, 6, devoting summer to cancer fundraising smashes target

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Aug 2025, 11:54 BST
A big-hearted Doncaster youngster devoting the school summer holiday to raising funds to help young people with cancer has smashed his target ahead of schedule – and is keeping going to raise even more money.

Six-year-old Harris Ward of Intake was inspired to take part in the challenge for Young Lives vs Cancer – and urged members of the public to support him in his efforts.

Doing a mile a day throughout August, Harris has innundated with donations and completed his challenge in 19 days by doing 33 miles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But he is now carrying on to raise even more money – setting a new target of £1,000.

Harris Ward has already smashed through his fundraising target.placeholder image
Harris Ward has already smashed through his fundraising target.

You can donate to his fundraiser HERE

Proud mum Kelly said: “This beautiful boy of mine never fails to amaze me – if anyone would like to sponsor him I would be forever grateful – and of course it’s such a good cause.”

Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice