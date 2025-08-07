Doncaster boy, 6, devotes summer holiday to cancer fundraising pledge

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Aug 2025, 10:01 BST
A big-hearted Doncaster youngster is devoting the school summer holiday to raising funds to help young people with cancer,

Six-year-old Harris Ward of Intake has been inspired to take part in the challenge for Young Lives vs Cancer – and is urging members of the public to support him in his efforts.

You can donate to Harris’s fundraising page HERE

Proud mum Kelly said: “This beautiful boy of mine never fails to amaze me – today he came to me and asked about a challenge he seen for the school holidays too help children with cancer.

Intake youngster Harris Ward is devoting his summer holidays to raising money for young people with cancer.

"It’s one mile a day for the whole of August.

"So of course we’re going to do it.

"If anyone would like to sponsor him I would be forever grateful – and of course it’s such a good cause.”

For more details about Young Lives vs Cancer and the services the charity offers, please visit the website HERE

