Doncaster boy, 6, devotes summer holiday to cancer fundraising pledge
Six-year-old Harris Ward of Intake has been inspired to take part in the challenge for Young Lives vs Cancer – and is urging members of the public to support him in his efforts.
You can donate to Harris’s fundraising page HERE
Proud mum Kelly said: “This beautiful boy of mine never fails to amaze me – today he came to me and asked about a challenge he seen for the school holidays too help children with cancer.
"It’s one mile a day for the whole of August.
"So of course we’re going to do it.
"If anyone would like to sponsor him I would be forever grateful – and of course it’s such a good cause.”
For more details about Young Lives vs Cancer and the services the charity offers, please visit the website HERE
