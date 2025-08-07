Doncaster boy, 6, devotes summer holiday to cancer fundraising pledge

A big-hearted Doncaster youngster is devoting the school summer holiday to raising funds to help young people with cancer,

Six-year-old Harris Ward of Intake has been inspired to take part in the challenge for Young Lives vs Cancer – and is urging members of the public to support him in his efforts.

You can donate to Harris’s fundraising page HERE

Proud mum Kelly said: “This beautiful boy of mine never fails to amaze me – today he came to me and asked about a challenge he seen for the school holidays too help children with cancer.

"It’s one mile a day for the whole of August.

"So of course we’re going to do it.

"If anyone would like to sponsor him I would be forever grateful – and of course it’s such a good cause.”

For more details about Young Lives vs Cancer and the services the charity offers, please visit the website HERE