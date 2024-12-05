Doncaster boxing hero Terri Harper honoured with Mansion House civic reception

Doncaster boxing hero and champion Terri Harper has been honoured with a civic reception at the Mansion House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City of Doncaster Council pulled no punches in honouring the fighter with a special event to celebrate her knockout career.

The event, hosted by Mayor Ros Jones, recognised Terri's extraordinary accomplishments in the world of boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terri, a three-weight champion has cemented her place in sporting history with her incredible journey through multiple weight divisions.

Terri Harper was given a Civic Reception, hosted by Mayor Ros Jones.

Terri's impressive career includes:

• WBC and IBO World Super-Featherweight titles

• WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title

• IBO and WBA World Super-Welterweight Titles

Terri was presented with her award by Civic Mayor Coun Julie Grace.

Terri was unbeaten in her first 10 fights, winning the IBO and WBC World Super-Featherweight Titles along the way.

After jumping four weight divisions, Terri beat Hannah Rankin to claim the IBO and WBA World Super-Welterweight Titles, becoming a two-weight World Champion in the process.

Dropping down to her natural weight Terri landed an all-British World Title shot against WBO World Lightweight Champion Rhiannon Dixon in September 2024. Terri secured a unanimous points decision win to become a three-weight World Champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the ceremony, the Civic Mayor Coun Julie Grace, presented Terri with a commemorative accolade, recognising her incredible achievements and her role as a trailblazer for women in sport.

Terri's boxing belts were on show at the Mansion House.

Following the presentation, Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “Boxing is perhaps the toughest sport. It requires grit, determination, mental and physical strength, focus and self-discipline. Hours spent in the gym, pushing yourself to the limit, day in, day out week after week, year after year.

“Years of sacrifice and dedication to the sport with no guarantee of success takes a very special kind of person, and Terri is one of those very special people.

“Terri’s career has not been without its setbacks, but it is a reflection of her strength of character that she has returned even stronger and with renewed determination to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And succeed she has, reaching the very pinnacle of the sport in becoming the World Champion at three different weights which is truly remarkable and we are honoured that Terri has accepted our invitation to the Civic Reception so that we can show her our appreciation and express our pride for what she has achieved.”

Damian Allen, Chief Executive of the City of Doncaster Council, added: "Terri Harper is an exemplary ambassador for Doncaster. Her determination and success on the global stage are a testament to her hard work and unyielding spirit. We are delighted to honour her achievements tonight."

Terri Harper expressed her gratitude, saying, "It’s an absolute honour to be recognised by my hometown. Doncaster has always been my foundation, and I’m proud to carry its name with me in every fight. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey."