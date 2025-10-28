Doncaster boxing champ Terri Harper signs up to OnlyFans
The 28-year-old fighter has joined the online subscription service to share clips of her training camp routines.
You can sign up to the account HERE
Terri, who hails from Denaby Main, has held world championships in three weight classes including the World Boxing Organization (WBO) female lightweight title since September 2024, and previously the World Boxing Council (WBC) female super featherweight title from 2020 to 2021 as well as the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) female light middleweight titles from 2022 to 2024.
She became the second British woman after Nicola Adams to win a major world championship.
Getting into boxing at the age of 12, she made her professional debut in November 2017 at The Dome.
Earlier this year, she defended her WBO lightweight title against Natalie Zimmermann at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, winning by unanimous decision.