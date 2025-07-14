Doncaster boxing champ Terri Harper joins fight against huge solar farm

Doncaster boxing champion Terri Harper has signed up for another huge fight – opposing a huge solar farm planned for fields where she used to play as a child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old fighter has pledged her support to the Save Our Greenbelt campaign which is battling proposals to build a massive solar farm near Conisbrough.

The Denaby Main sports star has given an emotional interview, which you can watch HERE opposing the scheme by Green Nation to create Whitestone Solar Farm on land between Doncaster and Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A campaign spokesperson said: “She’s a world champion, and a fighter who’s carried South Yorkshire’s name onto the global stage – now Terri Harper is standing up for Conisbrough Parks.

Doncaster boxing champion Terri Harper has joined the fight to save fields being turned into a solar farm.

“And her message is clear: this land matters – to our history, our health, our community, and our future.

“In this emotional and heartfelt video, Terri talks about what the greenbelt means to her, her childhood memories of these fields, and why we must come together to stop the destruction of our countryside by industrial-scale solar developments.

“Watch it. Share it. Let her words inspire you.

“If a world champion can stand up for our home – so can we.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developer Green Nation wants to build a 750MW industrial solar site across an area known as Conisbrough Parks which sits adjacent to villages of Conisbrough, Clifton, Micklebring, Firsby, Ravenfield, and Braithwell.

Save Our Greenbelt spokesperson Philip Knight said: “It is part of a growing trend of large-scale solar and battery storage developments that threaten valuable farmland, food security, and rural communities — with little local benefit.

"This project would create one of the largest industrial solar sprawl sites in the UK, consuming thousands of acres of productive agricultural land.

He added: “There is no local economic benefit — long-term jobs created are negligible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Solar energy is intermittent and reliant on expensive backup from gas and battery storage, increasing long-term energy costs.

“The project will not lower local energy bills or improve grid resilience.”

“Industrial solar removes natural grasslands, increases flooding risks, and disrupts ecosystems.

“We support renewable energy but believe solar should be prioritised on rooftops and brownfield sites, not productive farmland and greenbelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The government’s current clean energy targets can be met without sacrificing food security or historic rural landscapes.

“We urge political leaders to oppose Whitestone One and similar large-scale solar land grabs and upport a rooftop solar-first policy and investment in smaller, community-based energy solutions.”

The farm, one of the biggest in the UK, would be built on land previously earmarked for shelved transport project HS2, with a number of sites in South Yorkshire under consideration.

If approved, it could generate up to 750MW of energy, dwarfing the county’s current largest solar farm Richmond, North Yorkshire, which has the capacity to produce up to 55 MW and would provide power to thousands of homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Green Nation said: “Whitestone is a proposed solar farm with associated battery storage that would be located in South Yorkshire between Rotherham and Doncaster and connect into the National Grid at Brinsworth Substation.”