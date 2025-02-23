Doncaster boxer Josh Padley puts up brave battle in last minute title fight call-up

A Doncaster electrician and boxer called up for a last minute world title fight put up a brave battle – before eventually bowing to defeat in the contest last night.

Josh Padley, who was only drafted onto the card in Riyadh late last week, suffered three knockdowns and a ninth round TKO as American Shakur Stevenson stopped him to retain his WBC lightweight title

Padley came in at short notice to replace Floyd Schofield, who pulled out this week due to a reported illness.

The unbeaten 29-year-old from Armthorpe came unstuck against the the 27-year-old Texan on the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol II undercard at the Kingdom Arena.

Armthorpe boxer Josh Padley

He cemented his place on the Saudi show by sailing through a British Boxing Board of Control check weigh-in on Wednesday before flying out.

While Jason Cunningham-trained Padley was 15-0, before the bout his only titles have been comparatively modest - the Universal Boxing Organization International belt and the Central Area title.

However, his exhilarating and unexpected win at Wembley Stadium last year when he pulled off a shock 10-round victory over Mark Chamberlain on the undercard of Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois mega-show saw him hurtle up the WBC rankings.

Ahead of the fight Stevenson said: “I’m gonna beat him up, though, that's what I'm going to do. I'll beat him up and let him know he's in there with an elite-level fighter.

“Honestly, I watched one round [of Padley fighting] and I said let's just make it happen. I'm willing to fight anybody.”