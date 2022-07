Priests are usually ordained in St Maries Cathedral, Sheffield, so it was a huge honour for St-Peter-in-Chains parish to host such a wonderful occasion.

The Bishop of Hallam, Right Reverend Ralph Heskett, C.Ss.R, presided with over 30 priests in attendance.

Priest Henry Woodhouse

Visitors from across the region, and beyond, joined in and stayed to celebrate afterwards, the church was full.

A spokesman said: “It was to be a truly historic and joyous event.”

