More importantly though – that date marks the 100th birthday of Betty Mullison.

Betty was born in Balby in 1922 and has lived in Doncaster her entire life.

Now a resident at Thornedene Residential Care Home, Betty worked in her early years in the registrars’ department and the railway offices until she married at 23.

Betty Mullison celebrates her 100th birthday at Thornedene

She and her husband had a council house in Balby, in which Betty lived for nearly 30 years.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, Betty was widowed many years ago and has been with us here at Thorndene for about eight years now, she is a much loved part of the furniture and we feel honoured to see her 100th birthday in with her.”

Betty Mullison with family members Craig Mullison and Jane Mullison