Doncaster born and bred Betty celebrates her 100th birthday milestone

May 24 is a special day in that it marks the launching of Methodism by John Wesley in 738AD, the day in which German battleship Bismarck sunk British battle cruiser HMS Hood, and Section 28 was passed as law by UK Parliament prohibiting the promotion of homosexuality.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 4:11 pm

More importantly though – that date marks the 100th birthday of Betty Mullison.

Betty was born in Balby in 1922 and has lived in Doncaster her entire life.

Now a resident at Thornedene Residential Care Home, Betty worked in her early years in the registrars’ department and the railway offices until she married at 23.

Betty Mullison celebrates her 100th birthday at Thornedene

She and her husband had a council house in Balby, in which Betty lived for nearly 30 years.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, Betty was widowed many years ago and has been with us here at Thorndene for about eight years now, she is a much loved part of the furniture and we feel honoured to see her 100th birthday in with her.”

Betty Mullison with family members Craig Mullison and Jane Mullison
Betty celebrates her 100th birthday with a little singalong
