More importantly though – that date marks the 100th birthday of Betty Mullison.
Betty was born in Balby in 1922 and has lived in Doncaster her entire life.
Now a resident at Thornedene Residential Care Home, Betty worked in her early years in the registrars’ department and the railway offices until she married at 23.
She and her husband had a council house in Balby, in which Betty lived for nearly 30 years.
A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, Betty was widowed many years ago and has been with us here at Thorndene for about eight years now, she is a much loved part of the furniture and we feel honoured to see her 100th birthday in with her.”