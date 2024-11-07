Doncaster bonfire organisers issue an apology following complaints about quiet fireworks

Organisers of a fireworks display in Doncaster have issued an apology – after complaints fireworks were too quiet.

Bosses at Bentley Pavilion issued a statement after grumbles about the display which took place in Bentley Park on Sunday night.

But organisers were backed by many who praised the low noise fireworks – and have called for a similar display next year.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for Bentley Pavilion wrote: “We want to issue an apology to those who were disappointed with last night's fireworks display.

"Although we have had positive feedback, we cannot ignore those who have expressed that it was not as good as previous years, and we agree.

"Unfortunately as the park is council land, we have had to adhere to new restrictions that were put in place for lower noise fireworks.

"We lowered the noise last year, and still received noise complaints, but we did not ask for silent fireworks which is why it was not advertised as such.

"It actually cost a considerable amount more to lower the noise of the fireworks, so this was not a profit making scheme, as the profits go straight back into your community.

"The fireworks night is vital to funding our other events so that families can enjoy free activities all year around. We are committed to finding a balance for next year and we promise we are going to address the issues raised and it will be better.

"It's a time to stand together and understand the pressures we face from both sides. It was still brilliant to see so many of you there, enjoying the children's entertainment, fairground, music and the classic firework favourites.”

But organisers received backing from many over the display.

One said: “Please do not apologise for using quieter fireworks. They can still be as visually effective as the ones that feel they belong in a war zone.

"I remember a WW2 veteran in the 1960s telling me he hated Bonfire Night because it bought back the sounds of the shelling and the death of many of his friends. I know that may not be the case generally nowadays, however it is a positive move for those who have pets and other animals.”

Another wrote: “I live locally just across the road and have always been a supporter of Bentley Pavilion and the park. We invite people to our home to visit the event and have pie and peas at ours rather than buy our own fireworks.

“Bentley isn’t a quiet place to live in, there is always something happening. Someone said they don’t understand why people complain for one night in the year.

“Bonfire Night has been celebrated for eons; it’s noisy. A managed even at a reasonable time should be allowed to have noisy fireworks.

“If people want to watch from inside their home or car where they can’t hear the noise that’s fine.”

“However, it wasn’t great – the firework finale was unrecognisable, hence no applause. You tried and we’re grateful for that and we have to remember that up to now they’ve always been great.

"Thank you for agreeing to rectify it for next year; we will visit again and thank you to all the volunteers for making such an event happen, we appreciate your time and effort.

Another said: “I thought they were lovely and as my house backs on to Bentley Park, I really appreciated the low noise fireworks as my dog is terrified of the noise. Well done to all who was involved.”

“Please keep the low noise fireworks,” shared another while another posted: “As a dog owner I was glad they were much more noticeably quieter, the music was great with the display, and it was one of the few in Doncaster that was affordable to families hence being so busy.”

Another added: “I enjoyed the lower noise fireworks and thought they looked great, my only criticism would be to have more of a dramatic ending, but totally aware that it comes at a cost. And maybe an earlier show of fireworks for the little ones.”