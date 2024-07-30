Doncaster bike night set to become regular fixture as 200 riders roar in
Bawtry was teeming with bikes of all shapes and sizes for the event – and organisers Visit Bawtry have two more events lined up for later this year, with plans to make it a regular fixture in 2025.
A spokesperson said: “What a fabulous turn out for our first Visit Bawtry Bike Night.
"More than 200 bikes attended and everyone wants it to be a monthly event.”
Further bike nights have been approved by Bawtry Town Council for Wednesday 28 August and 25 September.
The three hour gathering encourage riders to discover the town and enjoy food and drink from a wide range of outlets.
Pizza by the slice was available while there were also sausage rolls and hot drinks, cocktails and live music also on offer.
