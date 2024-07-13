Doncaster bike champ sets up training academy to get girls into motocross

By Natalia Antoniw
Published 13th Jul 2024, 14:00 BST
A Doncaster motocross champion is set to pass her skills onto a new generation of riders – after setting up a training academy encouraging girls into the muddy and high-octane sport.

British and world championship rider Lauren Collingwood is hoping to inspire women and girls to get into the sport with her Girls That Moto project.

She has set up the academy purely for women and girls in an attempt to encourage more girls to ride in the male dominated sport.

The academy is the first of its kind in the UK for girls’ motocross and is open to all ages.

Lauren Collingwood has set up Girls That Moto to help more women and girls into the sport of motocross.Lauren Collingwood has set up Girls That Moto to help more women and girls into the sport of motocross.
It was inspired by her own experiences as a young girl in the sport, with her riding journey beginning when she was just three - and her racing one following a few years later at the age of six.

She said: “There were not many girls and women in the sport when I was younger and I didn’t really have anyone to look up to or get advice from.”

After winning five British Motocross Championships, a Super Cross Championship and placing at the European Championships, Lauren hopes other girls will be inspired by her story.

“I was once just a little girl with a big dream. Being in a male dominated sport, my whole life has been tough but very rewarding as when you do beat the boys it just makes it that more satisfying!,” she said.

The project aims to get more girls into the sport.The project aims to get more girls into the sport.
“If I can help more girls on their journey that is what it is all about.”

Lauren says her goal is to highlight girls and women of the sport and give them the support they need to progress.

She says the academy was built to empower women, especially those in Doncaster, with many of the sessions being held at the Fatcat Moto Parc and DMP in Finningley.

It is aimed towards girls who already ride to a certain degree, but beginner days are also available for girls with bikes - and Lauren hopes in the future she will be able to offer try out days for those who have never attempted to ride.

To all those starting out, Lauren offers some simple advice: “Get out there and enjoy yourself. I promise you will never come off the track without a smile!”

More details are available HERE

