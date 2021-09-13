Beauty Queens from across the UK came together in London to take part in the memory walk.

Charlie Lister, a beauty queen from Doncaster and the reigning Miss Diamond UK was part of the walk.

Charlie, aged 33 from Auckley, said: “It was important to me because my best friend who is also a beauty queen organised the event in memory of her granddad.

The Beauty Queens walked 10k around London.

“He had Alzhiemers and sadly died after struggling with the awful condition.

“There is no cure for it and it’s a horrible disease.”

The queens met up in London on Saturday, September 11.

They walked 10k around the city from Trafalgar Square to Buckingham Palace.

The walk was done in their best dresses, crowns and sashes.

Their fundraising isn’t over yet for the ladies.

“The aim is to walk 50 miles during September,” she said.

“You can do a little bit a day or loads at once it’s up to the individual.”

Charlie has already completed 25 of the miles and is hoping to blast through the remaining half.

The memory walk was organised by beauty queen Natasha Streatfield who is Mrs Atlanic UK.

The ladies managed to raise £150 and want to encourage others to get involved – there is still time to sign up to take part in the walk – you can do so by clicking here.

You can sponsor Charlie and the other queens here.