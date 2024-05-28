Doncaster beauty queen volunteering at young person's homeless charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster beauty queen is spending the day volunteering at a young person's homeless charity in the city.

Natalie Burdis is in the final of Miss South Yorkshire GB 2024 and is using this platform to raise money and awareness for two charities, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and the Doncaster Housing for Young People (DHYP).

Today she is attending the DHYP to speak to some of the people that the charity helps out and to donate some pamper packs for the residents.