The event was organised by Natasha Streatfield who is Mrs Atlantic UK.

Natasha has taken part in a number of events to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s as her grandad was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease when she was in her early 20s and it became very much "role reversal" with her helping him.

The fundraising beauty queens in London

Charlotte said: “It’s amazing to support the Memory Walk and my friend for the second year running to not only raise awareness of this horrible disease but also vital funds.

"For this memory walk meet up in London we walked eight miles in our heels, crowns and sashes around London.”

The beauty queens have helped raise over £500 for the Alzheimer’s Society.