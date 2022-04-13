Doncaster beauty queen selected as a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Charlotte Lister from Doncaster, who is the reigning Ms Diamond UK, has been selected as a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games when the baton comes to Yorkshire on July 12.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 1:30 pm

The Queen’s Baton Relay will be undertaken by inspirational batonbearers, each with incredible stories.

They have been described as people who: “Are always willing to take on a challenge and has a unique and inspiring story; Have made a meaningful contribution to sport, education, the arts, culture, or charity; Are a figure of inspiration that positively challenges others to achieve their best; Have taken on a challenge or cause and made a positive impact within their community.”

Charlotte Lister

Over the last three years Charlotte has raised over £4,000 for charity including the Samaritans and Coppafeel, as well as taking part in a number of charity fun runs.

Charlotte said: “This is an amazing opportunity and such an honour I can’t wait for July 12 to be part of such an incredibly inspiring moment.”

