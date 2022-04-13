Doncaster beauty queen selected as a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Charlotte Lister from Doncaster, who is the reigning Ms Diamond UK, has been selected as a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games when the baton comes to Yorkshire on July 12.
The Queen’s Baton Relay will be undertaken by inspirational batonbearers, each with incredible stories.
They have been described as people who: “Are always willing to take on a challenge and has a unique and inspiring story; Have made a meaningful contribution to sport, education, the arts, culture, or charity; Are a figure of inspiration that positively challenges others to achieve their best; Have taken on a challenge or cause and made a positive impact within their community.”
Over the last three years Charlotte has raised over £4,000 for charity including the Samaritans and Coppafeel, as well as taking part in a number of charity fun runs.
Charlotte said: “This is an amazing opportunity and such an honour I can’t wait for July 12 to be part of such an incredibly inspiring moment.”