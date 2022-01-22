This time last year Charlotte decided to create an online charity magazine for the pageant community called Crowns and Sashes as a way to share pageant interviews from across the world and fundraise.

After 12 months, and nearly 13 issues later, Charlotte has raised just over £2,000.

Doncaster beauty queen Charlotte Lister

Due to the success of the magazine Charlotte also released a podcast this month to help highlight awareness of various topics that are close to the pageant community.

Charlotte said: “To reach this huge milestone is an incredible achievement when I had the idea to create my own magazine I never thought it would be this successful or raise so much money for charity.

"The magazine is growing each month and is being read across the world as well as featuring pageant queens from the UK, Europe, America, Canada and South Africa.”