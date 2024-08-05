Doncaster beauty queen nominated for a pageant industry award for the third year running

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s Charlotte Lister who is competing in Ms Great Britain in October, won the Pageant Industry Award for Pageant Media at a glitzy event in Crewe for her charity magazine Crowns and Sashes Magazine back in September in 2022.

Last year she was a finalist for the Pageant Media Award again for the 2023 Awards and this year she has also been shortlisted in the top 5.

To date the magazine has raised over £4300 for the Samaritans, Coppafeel, CRUK, Daisychain & The Children’s Hospital Charities.

Even though the magazine started with only the UK pageantry scene in mind it has developed to include international pageant queens from across the world.

Charlotte Lister (far right) has been nominated for a pageant industry award for the third year running.

Charlotte said: “To be recognised by the fellow pageant community for the effort and work that goes into publishing the magazine each month along with the amount of money that has been raised is an incredible feeling.

"I want to thank my fellow team members as well as the pageant community for there ongoing support and nominations it truly means the world to me.”

The Pageant Industry Awards will take place in September and Charlotte will be competing in Miss Great Britain which is the longest running and one of the most prestigious pageants in the UK. In 2020 it added the Ms Great Britain title.

The event will take place on Friday 18th October at the Athena in Leicester. It is set to be a night of glamour and entertainment honouring the achievements and shared goals of the 75 grand finalists competing for the coveted titles of Ms Great Britain and Ms Great Britain Classic.

A panel of expert judges will face the challenging task of selecting the winners.

The audience is in for a treat with a spectacular catwalk-style stage show featuring all 75 national finalists, along with live entertainment and a three-course meal.

Charlotte is sponsored by The Crown Hotel in Bawtry who both have enjoyed a long-standing relationship that started over ten years ago with a ‘sleep out’ taking place at the hotel for charity Safe@Last. The Crown has since supported Charlotte with her endless charity events and fundraising for Cancer Research and the RSPCA.

Craig Dowie MD at The Crown commented: “What a super achievement for Charlotte to be nominated for the third year running in the PIAS and to make it through to the finals of such a prestigious event and a huge platform for her involved charities.“

The Crown Hotel is in the heart of the beautiful market town of Bawtry. For more information visit www.crownhotel-bawtry.com.