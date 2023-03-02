Doncaster beauty queen back on the pageant scene after hanging up her heels

Charlotte is no stranger to beauty pageants after winning three national titles and competing internationally twice.

After having a successful time in pageants and placing top five in Regency International last July she decided to hang up her pageant heels but it seems that her best friend Natasha had other ideas for her and entered her into an online competition to win a sponsored place in the grand finals of Ms Eco UK and Charlotte was picked to receive the prize and will now compete for the Ms Eco UK Crown which is taking place at the Hilton Hotel in East Midlands in August.

Charlotte explained: “Miss Eco UK and Ms Eco UK were established in July 2020, with the aim to provide a national competition with integrity and a strong advocacy. Which also upholds the values of education and empowerment for all of the candidates and queens in a competition that fights for environmental protection and social causes whilst being 100 per cent glamorous.”

The Eco Pageant will not only consist of onstage rounds including opening, swimwear and evening wear but will also two interviews, one with the pageant director and one with a panel of judges.

On the night of the finals five Eco queens will be crowned including Ms Eco U.K, Miss Earth England, Scotland and Wales 2023 and Miss Environment UK 2023.

Charlotte added: “I am so excited to be hitting the pageant stage once more as well as taking this opportunity to learn more about being eco friendly and how even small changes can have a huge impact on our environment.

"No matter what pageant I compete it I always want to do my best and learn as much as possible so I’m taking part in lots of courses and researching about climate change.