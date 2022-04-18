Doncaster beauty queen and business working together for an eggcellent Easter
Doncaster beauty queen Charlotte Lister, who is the reigning Ms Diamond UK, joined up with her employer The Energy Support Hub to donate 100 Easter eggs to The Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:11 pm
Charlotte said: “This is the second time we have been able to help put smiles on childrens faces who are unfortunately in hospital over the Easter holiday.
"It’s great to give back to the local community thank you to everyone at The Energy Support Hub for donating to my campaign.”