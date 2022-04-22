Doncaster-based marketing business donates Easter eggs to charitable cause

Colleagues at MultiWebMarketing – based near Doncaster – bought and donated 100 tasty chocolate eggs to Paces specialist centre in Sheffield in a bid to make a difference over the spring holiday season.

The creative marketing agency ran an online competition across their social media channels in the build-up to Easter, asking their followers to name a local cause which would be most worthy of the prize.

Receiving overwhelming support with more than a dozen online tags was Paces, which has a growing reputation for excellence in life-changing conductive education and is also highly effective in meeting the learning needs of children and young adults suffering with growth and development disabilities.

“It was such nice feeling to make the donation,” said MultiWebMarketing’s Client Account Manager Kelly White, who went to Pace’s site in Sheffield just before Easter.

“The young people they work with are told from an early age about all the things in their lives they won’t be able to do. Paces just focus on the positives and make a huge difference every day; it’s really inspiring.

“The team we met shared a video of their work which included the story of a little boy called Kellen was born at just 23 weeks and at 18 months old he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and suffered with his development.

“He’s been helped by Paces to achieve a new-found freedom and I cried when I saw that now aged four he’s doing all sorts, including going climbing in Leeds. It was such a touching story.”Pace’s Head of Fundraising and Communications Julie Booth was on hand to collect MultiWebMarketing’s donation and ensured they were shared out across their school in Sheffield and nearby support site for young adults.

She said: “It was an amazing gesture – they all love chocolate so there was a real sense of excitement when they arrived.”

This is the second year in succession the Doncaster creative team has supported a local charity-based organisation at Easter.

A year ago they helped Cash For Kids with a donation of 100 chocolate eggs.