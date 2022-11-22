Doncaster-based hair extensions business shortlisted in the finals of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Mane Priority owner Levi Jay Cook said: “I am so honoured to have received my second finalist award just seven months in to starting my own hair extensions business.

"With no previous experience in this industry I never in a million years thought I would be recognised never mind have a finalist title for the UK leading hair and beauty awards.

Mane Priority owner Levi Jay Cook

"I can’t thank my clients enough for trusting me in giving them their dream hair and the ultimate confidence.

"I’m so excited to see how far I can go and continue to build on a dream that was once just a passing idea.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry and finalists will compete locally before heading to the national Grand Final Red Carpet Event.