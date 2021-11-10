Doncaster bar to stage fundraising night and drink in memory of popular boss

Tony Carter (right) is staging a fundraising night in honour of Chris 'Butch' Allison.

Chris ‘Butch’ Allison, who ran Carter’s Bar in Cleveland Street, died earlier this week at the age of 54 with upset friends rushing to pay tribute to the Doncaster dad, describing him as a ‘true gent’ and ‘Doncaster legend’.

Now the bar will stage a celebration of his life on November 19 with friends and family invited to raise a glass in his memory and also raise cash for his funeral with a fundraising action.

Tony Carter of Carter’s Bar said: “It’s a fundraising night for my brother and best friend Butch.

"All money raised is going towards his funeral costs.

"It would be nice to see everybody get together for a great cause and pay your respects to a fantastic lad who was a friend to everyone.”

There are also hopes that celebrity gangster Dave Courtney, who was friends with Mr Allison, will put in an appearance – but nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

Courtney, a self-proclaimed criminal, has claimed links to Reggie Kray and Lenny McLean and says he has been shot, stabbed, had his nose bitten off, and stated that he has had to kill to stay alive, writing a number of books about his underworld experiences.

Businesses are being asked to provide prizes for the auction and anyone interested can contact Tony Carter or Simon Lindsay via Facebook.