Doncaster bar to stage "big queer fundraiser" to pay for drag queen's transition
The event, which will take place at The Olde Castle in the Market Place on Friday, sees the return of monthly gay and lesbian nights to the bar.
A pub spokesperson said: “The first one is to help raise funds for our sister and drag battle winner Shirley Valentine to help with her transition.
The event takes place from 8pm until late on November 29 and will also feature “Queen of the Gays” and international power house singer Soraya Vivian, TikTok superstar Dragalicious, drag sensation Legzanaya and international drag artiste Ken Lambert.
There will also be appearances from the Twisted Belles Burlesque and Fitness and Doncaster’s own legend Miss Smoochie.
Shirley, who comes from Halifax, came out in 2021 and is trying to raise money to further her transition.
Entry to the event is free.
