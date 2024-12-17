Doncaster band's homecoming gig raises hundreds of pounds for dream making charity
The Outcharms performed at the famous The Leopard venue on December 6, raising money for The Eve Merton Dreams Trust.
The band donated £3 from every ticket sale to the charity which is a non-profit organisation founded in 2011 that helps create a dream, or grant a wish, for both patients and families impacted by terminal and serious cancer conditions.
The show was a sell out and the total raised was £540.
If you’re a fan of The Outcharms, or would like to see what they’re all about, they have just announced a 2025 gig taking place in the main room at The Leadmill in Sheffield on Saturday October 11.
Ticket information and more on the band is available at https://theoutcharms.com/
For more on The Eve Merton Dreams Trust please visit the website at https://evestrust.co.uk/
