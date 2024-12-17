Doncaster band's homecoming gig raises hundreds of pounds for dream making charity

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Dec 2024, 10:29 BST

A Doncaster band's homecoming gig earlier this month raised hundreds of pounds for a dream making charity.

The Outcharms performed at the famous The Leopard venue on December 6, raising money for The Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

The band donated £3 from every ticket sale to the charity which is a non-profit organisation founded in 2011 that helps create a dream, or grant a wish, for both patients and families impacted by terminal and serious cancer conditions.

The show was a sell out and the total raised was £540.

The Outcharms.placeholder image
The Outcharms.

If you’re a fan of The Outcharms, or would like to see what they’re all about, they have just announced a 2025 gig taking place in the main room at The Leadmill in Sheffield on Saturday October 11.

Ticket information and more on the band is available at https://theoutcharms.com/

For more on The Eve Merton Dreams Trust please visit the website at https://evestrust.co.uk/

