Doncaster band's anti-knife crime 'we want our city' back message goes viral

Local rock band The White Lighters posted the stirring message on their Facebook page last week, bemoaning Doncaster’s demise and hitting out at the spiralling incidents of knife crime in the last 18 months.

The band’s plea came following police opening an attempted murder investigation in Doncaster last Wednesday after large parts of the city centre were sealed off after a man was stabbed.

And the group say they are amazed at the response to the message, which has already been shared more than 500 times, saying: “We didn’t think it would have this much impact on everyone.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band's message comes after spiralling knife crime in Doncaster.

The words, which some fans are calling to be turned into a song, focus on the area’s history and plead with young people in the region to put down knives.

The message in full reads:

From a booming town riddled in history

What’s next for this place, is not such a mystery.

Once a proud town we all helped our own

From the railway to miners all ours, home grown..

But look at it now, it’s oh such a pity,

Full of crime and violence in Doncaster city.

We’ve knife crime and gangs like never seen before.

Only ever on the news, never on our front door.

The harsh sound of sirens

Now filters through the air

As you wait for the news

Of sorrow and despair.

These monsters are real

They don’t hide under your bed

They filter through society

Until someone winds up dead!

No longer standing for what this place believes in…

Unity and strength together without reason.

But the cowards still come forward, just like a Trojan horse

Hiding amongst the good, using the system to its force.

Nows the time to stand

To get the city back on track

We don’t want the trouble here

We want our city back.

Back to the humble place where history was made.

Not the place that was famous for those who carried a blade.

So stop the knife crime.

Prevent another attack.

It’s not a lot to ask

But we want our city back.

One fan said: “Powerful, seems to be getting worse than better unfortunately.”

Another wrote: “Absoltuely true and beautiful lyrics. I used to be proud to be from Doncaster but not anymore.”

Another added: “Powerful deep but also very true, if only we could have it back how we used know it.”

Other plaudits described the band’s message as “poignant,” “amazing” and “incredible.”

In response, a band spokesman said: “Thank you all so much for the kind words.

"Didn’t think it would have this much impact on everyone.