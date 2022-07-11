Doncaster band's anti-knife crime 'we want our city' back message goes viral

Local rock band The White Lighters posted the stirring message on their Facebook page last week, bemoaning Doncaster’s demise and hitting out at the spiralling incidents of knife crime in the last 18 months.
The band’s plea came following police opening an attempted murder investigation in Doncaster last Wednesday after large parts of the city centre were sealed off after a man was stabbed.
And the group say they are amazed at the response to the message, which has already been shared more than 500 times, saying: “We didn’t think it would have this much impact on everyone.”
The words, which some fans are calling to be turned into a song, focus on the area’s history and plead with young people in the region to put down knives.
The message in full reads:
From a booming town riddled in history
What’s next for this place, is not such a mystery.
Once a proud town we all helped our own
From the railway to miners all ours, home grown..
But look at it now, it’s oh such a pity,
Full of crime and violence in Doncaster city.
We’ve knife crime and gangs like never seen before.
Only ever on the news, never on our front door.
The harsh sound of sirens
Now filters through the air
As you wait for the news
Of sorrow and despair.
These monsters are real
They don’t hide under your bed
They filter through society
Until someone winds up dead!
No longer standing for what this place believes in…
Unity and strength together without reason.
But the cowards still come forward, just like a Trojan horse
Hiding amongst the good, using the system to its force.
Nows the time to stand
To get the city back on track
We don’t want the trouble here
We want our city back.
Back to the humble place where history was made.
Not the place that was famous for those who carried a blade.
So stop the knife crime.
Prevent another attack.
It’s not a lot to ask
But we want our city back.
One fan said: “Powerful, seems to be getting worse than better unfortunately.”
Another wrote: “Absoltuely true and beautiful lyrics. I used to be proud to be from Doncaster but not anymore.”
Another added: “Powerful deep but also very true, if only we could have it back how we used know it.”
Other plaudits described the band’s message as “poignant,” “amazing” and “incredible.”
In response, a band spokesman said: “Thank you all so much for the kind words.
"Didn’t think it would have this much impact on everyone.
"The words are very true and we are very proud of where we’re from it just so happens that this sort of stuff is becoming more apparent not just here but everywhere. We hope someone out there reads this and it changes the path they could go down.”