Doncaster band gets beer named after their songs

Iron Maiden has Trooper, Madness has Lovestruck and Motorhead has Roadcrew American Pale Ale, well now it’s the turn of Doncaster band Stafford Galli.

One of Doncaster’s most loved bands, Stafford Galli, are re-uniting for a special one-off headline performance at the Conisbrough Music Fest on Saturday 6th July 2019 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Phrygian Knights.

The Imperial Brewery at Mexborough decided it was worthy of celebration, so they have brewed two special ales inspired by songs from the album.

Stout of Your Mind is a 6% stout and Irish Landlord is 4.5% IPA.

Known affectionately as Galli by their fans the band cut their teeth across the borough in the mid to late 90’s, performing at various venues.

They are regarded by many as the best unsigned band of their generation.

Such was their talents that the band had sell out performances at the Doncaster Civic Theatre twice and eventually a sell out performance at the Doncaster Dome. They went on to support some of the biggest artists including, The Waterboys, Edwin Starr, Saxon, and Wilko Johnson.

Co-owner of the Imperial Brewery Mark Hardeman and Head Brewer Dale Palmer were big fans and wanted to do something special to commemorate their performance, so the Stafford Galli brews were devised and put into production. Martin Ferguson lead vocals and songwriter said “What else can we say the response to our announcement of getting back together was amazing as it was, and this just tops it off, we are completely blown away, and both drinks taste very nice indeed. Me and the band will need to be careful come festival day not to have a few too many!. I’d like to give mention to local Conisbrough artist Mick Daines too, who created these fantastic beer clips.”

Stafford Galli will be performing their debut album Phrygian Knights in its entirety at the Conisbrough Music Fest. The beers will be on sale and are sure to go down well with new and old fans alike!