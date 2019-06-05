Upcoming Doncaster band Bang Bang Romeo are gearing up for the biggest gigs of their career – two nights at Wembley Stadium.

The Doncaster trio are set to join Pink on the European leg of her world tour – which kicks off on June 16 in Amsterdam.

Bang Bang Romeo are set to play Wembley Stadium.

And the Beautiful Trauma tour includes two dates at Wembley on June 29 and 30.

The band were confirmed as one of the support acts to appear with the Just Like A Pill and Get The Party Started singer last October.

They will also play UK and Ireland dates in Dublin, Cardiff, Glasgow and Liverpool concluding with the two dates at Wembley Stadium before then heading to France and Germany with dates in Paris, Cologne, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Hannover and concluding in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on July 14.

Last year, the band signed a worldwide record deal in New York and have been working on the release of their debut album.

However, they announced earlier this week that its release had been postponed.

A Facebook post said: “Some good news and some sad news. The sad news first - we are delaying the release of our album.

“However don’t be too sad because the good news is that we are working hard on a load of new music for your ears.

“Thank you to all who have pre ordered our first body of work, you will be holding our debut in your hands soon.”

The band first exploded onto the music scene in 2014 and have played a number of festivals, sharing the bill with the likes of The Who and Iggy Pop and receiving airplay on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 and Radio X.