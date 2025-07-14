Doncaster Balloon Festival: All the roads closed for this weekend's spectacular
The two-day hot air balloon spectacular takes place at Town Field on Friday and Saturday and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.
A number of streets in the Town Moor area will be closed off in their entirety in a bid to prevent a repeat of parking problems at last year’s event – with visitors being urged to use a park and ride service.
Councillor Rob Dennis, Labour Town Ward councillor said: “On Friday 18 and Saturday 19 July, the below roads will be closed in their entirety to reduce parking issues arising from the Balloon Festival.
"This is a measure the Town Ward councillors asked the Council to introduce as a direct result of the parking issues from last year's festival.
“Signs will be erected on site in advance of the road closures to advise drivers.
"Residents and businesses directly affected by the works will be provided details of access arrangements.
"Access will be maintained at all times for emergency services. There will also be a point of contact on the day for parking related matters. A diversion route will be in place for through traffic.”
These are the roads which will be closed from 2pm-11pm on 18 July and 10am to 11pm on July 19.
1. Town Fields
2. Bennetthorpe Service Road
3. Franklin Crescent
4. Granby Crescent
5. Manor Drive
6. Alderson Drive
7. Alderson Drive to Manor Drive Link Roads
8. Harewood Road
9. Strathmore Road
10. Avondale Road
11. Glamis Road
12. Craithie Road
13. Balmoral Road
14. Windsor Road
15. Osborne Road
16. Victorian Crescent
17. Imperial Crescent
18. Buckingham Road
19. Marlborough Road
20. Hampton Road
21. Braemar Road
22. Goldsborough Road
23. Holyrood Road
24. Carisbrooke Road
Town Moor Avenue between its junctions with Sandringham Road and Thorne Road will have a no waiting/no loading at any time schedule from 18 July at noon to 23:30 on July 19.
A free park and ride will operate from Sandall Beat Road, DN2 6JP (what3words ///wide.union.longer)
The huge and colourful festival packed with entertainment and attractions drew thousands of people of all ages to Town Moor in 2024.
The two day event will include hot air balloons, a funfair, fireworks, a balloon night glow, live arena entertainment, circus workshops, local traders, craft tents and food stalls.
The festival will get under way on Friday night between 4pm and 10pm with an enchanting hot air balloon glow at sunset as well as the option of hot air balllon flights.
The funfair will be in full swing, catering to adrenaline seekers of all ages and visitors will be able to explore the trader tents to discover local treasures and indulge in delicious food and drinks.
Saturday will offer a full day of non-stop entertainment from noon to 10pm, including another chance to witness the beauty of a hot air balloon flight in the evening (weather permitting).
If you would like to fly over the weekend in one of the balloons, general flight vouchers are available at vistaballoonflights.co.uk. Individual and group options are available, offering a unique perspective of the festival.
Tickets for Doncaster Balloon Festival are available HERE
All hot air balloon activity is weather dependent. Further details HERE
