Doncaster baby loss football team to walk one million steps to remember lost tots

Members of a Doncaster football team set up to help parents come to terms with losing a baby are set to walk one million steps to raise funds and remember lost tots during Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Sands United South Yorkshire hold annual events to mark BLAW, raising vital funds and awareness along the way including 24 hour walks and walking between Yorkshire’s football grounds.

A spokesperson said: “Now is the time we want to share with you our challenge for this year.

“As a club we currently represent 56 babies, heartbreakingly some losses were as recent as six months ago, whereas in a number of cases over 30 years ago.

Members of Sands United will be walking one million steps for Baby Loss Awareness Week.

“So we combined the years each and every family has endured since the heartbreak of losing their babies and we wanted to walk a mile for each of those years.

“Our mission is for players only, and as a team we aim to complete one million steps across BLAW week.”

Starting on 9 October and finishing on 15 October, steps will only count from extra curricular activities and not just everyday steps round the house/work.

The spokesperson added: “We are encouraging our lads to go out there and raise awareness whilst hoping to raise some vital funds for the club.

On Saturday 12, members hope to take part in a group walk around Lakeside.

The spokesperson said: “We will push the empty pushchair around the lake which has become a very powerful symbol of our walks in recent years.

"The plan is to then invite friends and family of the club to join us and take part in a candle lit walk around the lake from 6pm-7pm as we come together and remember all of our babies.”

The team is made up of members who have all been affected by baby loss and you can find more details about the club HERE

Buildings across the country will be lit pink and blue to mark the week, which runs from October 9-15 and you can find out more details about Baby Loss Awareness Week at the BLAW website which can be found HERE