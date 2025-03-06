Doncaster awarded Tree Cities of the World status for its leading work in urban forestry

Doncaster has been named as of 27 UK Tree Cities for its work in urban forestry.

The Tree Cities of the World programme has recognised places across Britain for their dedication to protecting and cherishing their urban tree canopy.

All UK nations are represented, with Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff leading the way outside of multiple towns and cities across England.

The winning cities join an international network of 210 Tree Cities across 24 countries.

Doncaster has been awarded the status for its campaign to plant one million trees across the city.

Tree Cities of the World is a programme co-founded in 2019 by The Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest non-profit dedicated to planting trees, and the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

To earn Tree Cities of the World recognition, cities must meet five core standards; have clear responsibility for tree care, set official tree management rules, update an inventory of local tree resource, allocate a dedicated tree planting budget, and hold an annual tree celebration event with the community.

Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, says: "Now more than ever, trees are essential to creating healthier, more resilient cities and towns.

"This global community of leaders is driving innovation and excellence in urban forestry – with cities in the UK leading the way through bold policies, community-driven initiatives, and a deep commitment to expanding and protecting urban forests."

Doncaster’s Tree City of the World status is testament to the council’s mission to plant one million trees across the city by 2031, with just under 300,000 trees having been planted and celebrated so far.

Kate Sheldon, CEO at Trees for Cities, says: "Trees for Cities is proud to lead Trees Cities of the World in the UK, recognising real value in heralding towns and cities that set high standards in urban forestry. Trees offer immense benefits for our health and well-being, and are one of our best nature-based solutions adapting our cities to climate change. Trees—and their champions—deserve to be celebrated!"

In early March, The Arbor Day Foundation and Trees for Cities will meet in London to discuss opportunities to strengthen the growing international network of Tree Cities. The complete list of recognised Tree Cities of the World is available on www.treecitiesoftheworld.org