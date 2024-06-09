Doncaster author's new book tackles difficult subjects including sudden loss
Northodox Press – which aims to elevate northern voices and represent the diversity of writing from Northern England – is publishing Claire Morris is Completely Lost on July 25, 2024.
Kristina Thornton grew up in Balby and now lives in Derbyshire.
She is a former BBC presenter and broadcast journalist, having worked at BBC Radio Derby and BBC Radio Gloucestershire. Before turning her attention to writing fiction, she worked in radio for seventeen years, starting her career at Trax FM in Doncaster and Dearne FM in Barnsley.
Claire Morris is Completely Lost is a romantic story wrapped in family drama, self-discovery, and an age-defying friendship.
The book – which is set in the noughties in a village in the Peak District – is a fun romance, which also tackles some difficult subjects. Through Claire’s story, Kristina explores the utter devastation of a sudden loss.
The author felt compelled to write about grief, after her dad died in a motorbike crash over a decade ago. The novel has romance and friendship at its core, while also delving into family dynamics.
Kristina, aged 41, said: “I knew I wanted to write about the utter disbelief and grief felt after a sudden death. The complex emotions I experienced and still experience inspired me to write my debut novel.
“Even though it focuses on family and friendship, there was always going to be a romantic story at its heart. I love reading romance, having grown up enjoying books by Marian Keyes and Katie Fforde.
"After taking voluntary redundancy from the BBC at the end of 2020, I started writing this book about grief and love. Just before my 40 th
birthday, Northodox Press offered to publish Claire Morris is Completely Lost. It was the best present ever.”
