Doncaster author's debut novel about city life in noughties wins rave reviews

A Doncaster author’s debut novel about “Donny, the noughties, being Northern and doing stupid stuff when you’re drunk” has won rave reviews after hitting bookshelves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Ridgewood School pupil Colwill Brown has penned We Pretty Pieces of Flesh, which is described as “a gut-punch novel of girlhood in early noughties Yorkshire from a blazing new voice.”

Colwill said: “Ask anyone non-Northern, they’ll only know Donny as punch line of a joke or place they changed trains once ont way to London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But Doncaster’s also the home of Rach, Shaz and Kel, bezzies since childhood and Donny lasses through and through.

Doncaster author Colwill Brown has penned her debut novel We Pretty Pieces Of Flesh.

"They share everything, from blagging their way into nightclubs to trips to the Family Planning clinic when they are late.

"Never mind that Rach is sceptical of Shaz’s bolder plots; or that Shaz, who comes from a rougher end of town, feels left behind when the others begin charting a course to uni; or that Kel sometimes feels split in two trying to keep the peace - their friendship is as indestructible as they are.

"But as they grow up and away from one another, a long-festering secret threatens to rip the trio apart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Pretty Pieces of Flesh takes you by the hand and leads you through Doncaster’s schoolyards, alleyways and nightclubs, laying bare the intimate treacheries of adolescence and the ways we betray ourselves when we don’t trust our friends.

"It tracks hard-edged lives and makes them sing, turning one overlooked place into the very centre of the world.”

Colwill, who was born and raised in Doncaster, holds an MFA from the University of Texas at Austin, where she received a James A. Michener Center Fellowship, and an MA in English Literature from Boston College.

Her work has appeared in Granta, Prairie Schooner and elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her biography adds: “For fifteen years, she’s lived with ME/CFS, a debilitating neurological disease triggered by a virus that, due to systemic medical neglect, currently has no treatment.

“A proud Donny lass, she claims to have played bass guitar in (nearly) every rock venue on South Yorkshire’s toilet circuit.”

Reviews for the book have described it as “blistering, brilliant, savage and smart” and “unforgettable...a wondrous, luminous novel.”

The book is available to buy HERE