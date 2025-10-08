Doncaster author's debut novel about city in noughties up for prestigious prize

A Doncaster author’s debut novel about “Donny, the noughties, being Northern and doing stupid stuff when you’re drunk” has been shortlisted for a prestigious £10,000 prize.

Former Ridgewood School pupil Colwill Brown’s book We Pretty Pieces of Flesh, which is described as “a gut-punch novel of girlhood in early noughties Yorkshire from a blazing new voice” is among six shortlisted books for the 2025 Goldsmiths Prize.

Judge Mark Haddon (author of ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time') said about ‘We Pretty Pieces of Flesh’: “An electrifying first novel about three young women growing up in Doncaster. Written in Donny dialect it explores the subjects of family and friendship, of money and class, of power and vulnerability, of love, hate, drink, drugs and self-discovery.

"Above all it is about the passionate intensity of being young. Written in what feels like a new and utterly distinctive female voice, it is very hard to put down.”

Talking about the book earlier this year, Colwill said: “Ask anyone non-Northern, they’ll only know Donny as punch line of a joke or place they changed trains once ont way to London.

"But Doncaster’s also the home of Rach, Shaz and Kel, bezzies since childhood and Donny lasses through and through.

"They share everything, from blagging their way into nightclubs to trips to the Family Planning clinic when they are late.

"Never mind that Rach is sceptical of Shaz’s bolder plots; or that Shaz, who comes from a rougher end of town, feels left behind when the others begin charting a course to uni; or that Kel sometimes feels split in two trying to keep the peace - their friendship is as indestructible as they are.

"But as they grow up and away from one another, a long-festering secret threatens to rip the trio apart.”

We Pretty Pieces of Flesh takes you by the hand and leads you through Doncaster’s schoolyards, alleyways and nightclubs, laying bare the intimate treacheries of adolescence and the ways we betray ourselves when we don’t trust our friends.

"It tracks hard-edged lives and makes them sing, turning one overlooked place into the very centre of the world.”

Colwill, who was born and raised in Doncaster, holds an MFA from the University of Texas at Austin, where she received a James A. Michener Center Fellowship, and an MA in English Literature from Boston College.

Her work has appeared in Granta, Prairie Schooner and elsewhere.

Her biography adds: “For fifteen years, she’s lived with ME/CFS, a debilitating neurological disease triggered by a virus that, due to systemic medical neglect, currently has no treatment.

“A proud Donny lass, she claims to have played bass guitar in (nearly) every rock venue on South Yorkshire’s toilet circuit.”

The Goldsmiths Prize rewards fiction that breaks the mould and the six shortlisted novels explore a wide range of themes and perspectives and, in the view of the Goldsmiths Prize Chair of Judges Amy Sackville, offer “startling, refreshing, unsettling ways of thinking and feeling.”

Now in its thirteenth year, the Goldsmiths Prize was launched in association with the New Statesman in 2013 with the goal of celebrating the creative daring associated with Goldsmiths and to reward fiction from the UK and Ireland that is genuinely novel and embodies the spirit of invention that characterises the genre at its best.

This year’s shortlist is announced as Goldsmiths celebrates its 120-year anniversary.

Tanjil Rashid, Culture Editor at The New Statesman, said: “This shortlist will, as ever, guide readers to the most daring and challenging works of fiction in our culture.

“These are the writers whose experiments and sense of play are keeping the novel alive and vibrant in a too often unwelcoming cultural climate.”

The shortlisted writers will read from their novels at the Southbank Centre on Wednesday 22 October as part of the London Literature Festival.

The winner of the Goldsmiths Prize 2025 will be announced at a ceremony at Foyles, Charing Cross Road on Wednesday 5 November 2025.