Doncaster author Lottie Tomlinson to meet fans at city centre book signing

The sister of Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson will meet fans in the city centre next month as she signs copies of her heartbreaking new memoir which delves into a string of family tragedies.

Lottie Tomlinson, one of the younger siblings of former One Direction star Louis, is now a name in her own right, working as a make-up artist and celebrity influencer.

And she will be coming to Waterstones in the Frenchgate centre on August 5 to sign copies of her book, Lucky Girl, which focuses on the deaths of her mum and sister, as well as other issues she has faced in her young life.

A spokesperson for Waterstones said: “We are delighted to announce that Lottie Tomlinson will be ending her book tour right here in Doncaster.

Lottie Tomlinson will be signing copies of her heartbreaking memoir, which delves into the deaths of her mother and sister.

"Join us on Monday 5 August at 11am to meet Lottie and have your book signed."

From touring with her pop star brother to battling consecutive family tragedies and founding a business empire, Lottie tells her inspiring and heartbreaking story in the moving memoir.

The signing is ticketed and the queue will operate on a first come first served basis.

Tickets include one copy of Lucky Girl which will be available for collection on the day. There will be no opportunity to meet Lottie without a ticket.

Tickets are available HERE

In 2016, the family’s world was rocked by the death of mum Johannah Deakin at the age of 43 after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Louis was just 24 years old at the time, and together, he and his then-18-year-old sister, Lottie Tomlinson, tried to be the rocks for their younger siblings.

Then, in 2019, tragedy struck the family once again when sister Félicité, then 18, died from an accidental overdose.

Speaking to the Times, Lottie said that when she lost Félicité, who she affectionately refers to as “Fizz,” she thought that she would “never be happy again.”

“Losing mum was so hard,” she told the newspaper. “I was only a teenager, but at least I knew her death was a possibility, even though she didn’t accept it; she was 43 and had cancer.

"But when my sister died three years later, I was on this hotel balcony in Bali, and I was screaming: ‘No, my baby sister, no.’”

“The pain was indescribable,” she added. “I kept thinking: ‘Why me? This can’t be happening again. When is this going to end?’”

Lottie revealed that she was so grief-stricken she can’t remember her mother’s funeral, which Louis paid for.

She said: “I just remember getting really drunk to numb the pain. I couldn’t come to terms with it. I can’t even remember how we organised it. My instinct was to take over as the eldest girl and step into my mom’s shoes, so that is what I did.”

Lottie’s grandmother encouraged her to return to London after a few months, but Lottie remained concerned about how Félicité was coping.

“She was bottling her grief for so long; it was too much and made her turn to other things,” she said. “I think Mom’s death destroyed her. Only my mom seemed to understand her.”

“She was old enough to do what she wanted at 19; she was partying and taking stuff to numb everything,” Lottie said. “She did go into rehab, but to me, it didn’t feel like an addiction problem, but a way to blank out her grief.”