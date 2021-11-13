Doncaster author 'blown away' after debut novel becomes Amazon bestseller

Roger Wilson-Crane, who has lived in Cantley for 25 years, has received rave reviews for his book Certified, a semi-fictional memoir, which was published in August.

Roger. who formerly lived in the Yorkshire Dales, said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think the book would ever become a best-seller in any form.

"The pride, for me, was writing it and hoping a few people would enjoy the three stories, nod in recognition to certain references around birth, marriage, and death, but more importantly laugh and cry throughout his journey.”

Author Roger Wilson Crane has been stunned by his bestseller success.

The three stories revolve around the birth, marriage and death certificates which define our lives.

The book is inspired by real life events and encompasses farcical scenarios, shocking discoveries, and profound loss.

All the tales are linked, taking the reader through the narrator’s younger days growing up in the Yorkshire Dales, a stop off through Malaga and Puglia, bumping into Justin Timberlake on the way, and then back to the Dales for the humorous but sad passing of his father.

Roger, who worked at a local Ford dealership for many years and was also a prominent member of Doncaster Stage Productions taking lead roles in Jesus Christ Superstar and The Full Monty before work commitments intervened, has stacked up five star reviews on Amazon.

And the former Settle man says he has been ‘blown away’ by the reception the book has had.

Fondly remembered in in the Craven area as a talented footballer and cricketer, to say nothing of his performances with Settle Opera, he only turned to writing after a successful career in the motor trade.

Roger draws on his time in Craven for much of this memoir, his varied life experiences and journeys featuring strongly.

The 48 five-star reviews praise the humour, compassion and sheer humanity of Roger’s tales which contain shocks, sadness and hilarity in equal measure.

Comments include, “absolute joy”, “brilliant twists”, “engaging and heart-warming”, “like meeting an old friend after many years and catching up on his life, as the story-telling and dialogue are so natural” and ”a gentle, expertly woven tale articulated with affection, honesty and clever surprises”.

Many reviewers praised the blending of genuine autobiography and plausible fiction, teasing the reader to try and work out which is which. Why had Roger not become a writer earlier in life? The answer is that he would not have had such a rich tale to tell.

On his elevation to best-seller status, Roger said: “It all became a bit surreal when the International Sunday Times best-selling author, Michael Heppell, gave the book a five-star rating, alongside a fantastic review. From that moment onwards I was doing podcasts, interviews, followed by some independent book reviewers approaching me. Suddenly I have become a successful author. It is all a bit surreal and mind blowing, really!”